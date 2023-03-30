Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.14 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON INSE opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.43. The stock has a market cap of £104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. Inspired has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 17 ($0.21).

In other Inspired news, insider Mark Dickinson purchased 479,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £47,996.60 ($58,971.13). 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

