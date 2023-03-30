Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $639,300.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $639,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
Intapp stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
