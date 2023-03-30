Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

