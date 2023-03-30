Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.