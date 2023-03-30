International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

