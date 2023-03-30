International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

