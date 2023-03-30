International City Management Association Retirement Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 451,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 30.8% of International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

