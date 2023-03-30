Intrua Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.