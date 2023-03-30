Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $312.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.