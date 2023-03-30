Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

