Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $1.29 on Monday. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
About Invivyd
