iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the February 28th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

