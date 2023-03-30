iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.