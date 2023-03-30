iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.78 and a 200 day moving average of $392.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

