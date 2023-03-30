iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.78 and its 200-day moving average is $392.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

