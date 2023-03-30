iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

