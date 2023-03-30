iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

