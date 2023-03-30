iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.