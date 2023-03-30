iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,398,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,314 shares.The stock last traded at $109.15 and had previously closed at $109.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

