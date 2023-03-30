JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

