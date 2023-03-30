Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $203.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.0 %
CRL opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Featured Articles
