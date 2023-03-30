Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $203.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

CRL opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

