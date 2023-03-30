Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $65.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Trupanion Stock Up 5.4 %

TRUP stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $99.01.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $41,604,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

