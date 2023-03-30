Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of JAKK opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

