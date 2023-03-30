Jessica A. Garascia Sells 14,552 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIR opened at $54.75 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $14,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

