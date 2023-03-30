Jessica A. Garascia Sells 14,552 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AAR Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AIR opened at $54.75 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of AAR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $14,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Featured Stories
