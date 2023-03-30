JMP Securities Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Outperform

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

