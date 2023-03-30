JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

LON KGF opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.94. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

