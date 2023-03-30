Jushi (JUSHF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Get Jushi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.