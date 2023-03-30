Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0288

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 78.6% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $507.59 million and approximately $67.20 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,604,920,785 coins and its circulating supply is 17,604,921,279 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,599,582,153.567814 with 17,599,583,141.334618 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03015728 USD and is up 14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $66,816,340.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

