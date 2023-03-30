Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.