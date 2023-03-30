Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
