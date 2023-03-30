Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

