Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$11.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$519.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.92.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$1.41. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.8311258 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

