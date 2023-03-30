Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 28th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,399.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
