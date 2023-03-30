LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $28.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zynex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zynex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

