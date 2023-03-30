Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LB. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

