Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 2,367 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,039,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,953,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $537.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
