Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

