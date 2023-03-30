Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,831,088.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -340.69 and a beta of 1.29. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 4,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 465,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

