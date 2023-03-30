Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $413.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.03.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

