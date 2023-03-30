Macquarie Upgrades Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) to “Outperform”

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIAFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

