MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
MAG Silver Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.