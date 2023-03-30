MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
MAG Silver Stock Down 0.7 %
MAG Silver stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24.
MAG Silver Company Profile
