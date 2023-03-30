MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$25.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.58.

TSE:MAG opened at C$16.43 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.75.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

