Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

MANU opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

