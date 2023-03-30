Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
MANU opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
