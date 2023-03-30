Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.