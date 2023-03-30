Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $149.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $134.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

