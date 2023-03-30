Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

