Matador Resources Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

