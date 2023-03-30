Maxim Group Lowers TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Price Target to $1.75

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 446.53% from the stock’s current price.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

