MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Critical Contrast

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 1 0 5 0 2.67 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $46.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.78%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than MaxLinear.

90.3% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $1.12 billion 2.43 $125.04 million $1.55 22.34 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.48 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -11.81

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 11.16% 46.03% 23.70% Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.