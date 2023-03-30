mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

mBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

