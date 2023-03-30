mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
mBank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $69.19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mBank (MBAKF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.