Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.